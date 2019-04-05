Unemployment rate for college graduates fell in March

WASHINGTON (AP) — The path of unemployment rates in March diverged along education levels.

For people without high school diplomas, unemployment jumped to 5.9%, the highest level in five months. By contrast, the jobless rate for college graduates fell to 2%, the lowest point in five months.

The unemployment rate for veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan fell to 3.1% from 3.4% in February.

The Labor Department said Friday that employers added a solid 196,000 jobs in March. The overall unemployment rate held steady at 3.8%.

The data for demographic groups came from a survey of households that is part of the Labor Department’s monthly jobs report.

Unemployment rate by group: (Numbers in percentages) March 2019 February 2019 March 2018 White 3.4 3.3 3.6 Black 6.7 7.0 6.8 Asian 3.1 3.1 3.1 Hispanic or Latino ethnicity* 4.7 4.3 5.1 Adult men 3.6 3.5 3.7 Adult women 3.3 3.4 3.6 Teenagers 12.8 13.4 13.4 20-24 years old 7.2 7.2 6.7 25-54 years old 3.2 3.2 3.4 55 and over 2.7 2.7 3.2 Veterans of Iraq/Afghanistan* 3.1 3.4 5.0 No high school diploma 5.9 5.3 5.6 High school graduate 3.7 3.8 4.3 Some college 3.4 3.2 3.5 College graduate 2.0 2.2 2.2 Duration of Unemployment: Average length (weeks) 22.2 21.7 24.2 Jobless 6 months or more (pct.) 21.1 20.4 20.6 *Includes all races Source: Labor Department

