Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Unemployment rate for college graduates fell in March

April 5, 2019 2:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The path of unemployment rates in March diverged along education levels.

For people without high school diplomas, unemployment jumped to 5.9%, the highest level in five months. By contrast, the jobless rate for college graduates fell to 2%, the lowest point in five months.

The unemployment rate for veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan fell to 3.1% from 3.4% in February.

The Labor Department said Friday that employers added a solid 196,000 jobs in March. The overall unemployment rate held steady at 3.8%.

Advertisement

The data for demographic groups came from a survey of households that is part of the Labor Department’s monthly jobs report.

Unemployment rate by group:
(Numbers in percentages) March 2019 February 2019 March 2018
White 3.4 3.3 3.6
Black 6.7 7.0 6.8
Asian 3.1 3.1 3.1
Hispanic or Latino ethnicity* 4.7 4.3 5.1
Adult men 3.6 3.5 3.7
Adult women 3.3 3.4 3.6
Teenagers 12.8 13.4 13.4
20-24 years old 7.2 7.2 6.7
25-54 years old 3.2 3.2 3.4
55 and over 2.7 2.7 3.2
Veterans of Iraq/Afghanistan* 3.1 3.4 5.0
No high school diploma 5.9 5.3 5.6
High school graduate 3.7 3.8 4.3
Some college 3.4 3.2 3.5
College graduate 2.0 2.2 2.2
Duration of Unemployment:
Average length (weeks) 22.2 21.7 24.2
Jobless 6 months or more (pct.) 21.1 20.4 20.6
*Includes all races
Source: Labor Department

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1865: Abraham Lincoln dies from head shot wound

Get our daily newsletter.