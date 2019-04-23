Listen Live Sports

United Airlines agent charged after racial slur accusation

April 23, 2019 1:36 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — A United Airlines airport agent is accused of using a racial slur against a customer and faces a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

The charge against Carmella Davano was filed in municipal court in Houston last month after a Feb. 26 incident at Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Houston Police spokesman Victor Senties said Tuesday that passenger Cacilie Hughes, who is black, and two witnesses told officers that the agent called her a monkey.

United Airlines spokesman Jonathan Guerin says Davano has been removed from duty since the incident while the matter is investigated. Guerin says when the investigation is over, United will take appropriate action “up to and including termination.”

The charge against Davano is punishable by a fine of up to $500. A jury trial is scheduled for June 3.

