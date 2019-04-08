BOEING PLANES-AMERICAN AIRLINES

American Airlines extends Max-caused cancellations to June 5

WASHINGTON (AP) — American Airlines is extending by over a month its cancellations of about 90 daily flights as the troubled 737 Max plane remains grounded by regulators.

American said Sunday it is extending the cancellations through June 5 from the earlier timeframe of April 24. The airline acknowledged in a statement that the prolonged cancellations could bring disruption for some travelers.

The Boeing-made Max jets have been grounded in the U.S. and elsewhere since mid-March, following two deadly crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia. Airlines that own them have been scrambling other planes to fill some Max flights while canceling others.

SKOREA-OBIT-KOREAN AIR CHAIRMAN

Cho Yang-ho, indicted Korean Air chairman, dies at 70

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Korean Air’s chairman, whose leadership included scandals such as his daughter’s infamous incident of “nut rage,” has died due to illness, the company said Monday.

Cho Yang-ho had been indicted on multiple charges, including embezzlement and tax evasion, and his death came less than two weeks after a shareholder vote to remove the 70-year-old from the company’s board over a series of scandals surrounding the ruling family. The company said Cho died in the United States but did not specify his illness or provide other details in its statement on his death.

Cho’s eldest daughter, Cho Hyun-ah, who was formerly the head of the airline’s cabin service, received worldwide notoriety in 2014 after she ordered a Korean Air passenger plane to return to a terminal at New York’s JFK because she was angry that the crew served her macadamia nuts in a bag instead of on a plate. The incident was dubbed “nut rage.”

NISSAN

Nissan shareholders meet to decide ousting of ex-chair Ghosn

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa has apologized to shareholders for the unfolding scandal at the Japanese automaker and asked for their approval to oust from the board former Chairman Carlos Ghosn (gohn), who has been arrested on financial misconduct charges.

Saikawa and other Nissan Motor Co. executives bowed deeply at a Tokyo hotel Monday, where the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting was being held. Shareholders are also voting to approve the appointment of Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard in Ghosn’s place. French alliance partner Renault SA owns 43 percent of Nissan.

Also on the ballot agenda is the removal of Greg Kelly, a board member who is charged with collaborating with Ghosn in the alleged misconduct. Ghosn is being held at the Tokyo Detention Center.

AFRICA-MIGRATION

African billionaire rebuts idea of migration flood in Europe

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Sudan-born billionaire-philanthropist Mo Ibrahim says the migration of Africans to Europe and North America should be viewed as a positive phenomenon, not a threat.

Experts said at a weekend conference hosted by Ibrahim’s foundation in Abidjan (ah-bee-JAHN’), Ivory Coast that Africans make up about 14% of the global migrant population, a much smaller share than the 41% from Asia and 23% from Europe.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Ibrahim said”Migration is healthy. It’s not a disease. ” Ibrahim said “Migration is about aspirations, not desperation” and that most migrants are “capable, ambitious young people” who “add wealth.”

The 72-year-old philanthropist earned his fortune by establishing the Celtel mobile phone network across Africa. Ibrahim says African countries should have better education and employment opportunities for their young. He says IT and technology are important but agriculture is a way of the future for Africa.

CLAM TROUBLE

Maine eyes new clam harvest rules

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Lawmakers in Maine will consider a proposal designed to boost the state’s sagging clam harvest, but clammers and conservationists are already divided about the idea.

Maine is the country’s leading producer of soft-shell clams, which are used to make New England staples such as fried clams and clam chowder. The harvest has dwindled in recent years, and the nationwide haul for 2017 and ’18 was the lowest for any two-year period in more than 60 years.

The Maine Legislature is set to consider a bill that would allow municipalities to establish their own minimum and maximum size limits for shellfish. Proponents say that would allow towns to set stricter parameters than the state’s minimum of two inches.

FILM-BOX OFFICE

‘Shazam!’ debuts with $53.5M, handing DC Comics another win

NEW YORK (AP) — Seven films in, the DC Extended Universe is finally flying with some wind behind its back. The well-reviewed, more modestly budgeted “Shazam!” debuted with $53.5 million over the weekend.

“Shazam!” has collected an estimated $56.8 million in total, including about $3 million from early advance screenings. Made for about $100 million, “Shazam!” follows recent DC successes such as “Aquaman” and “Wonder Woman.”

Paramount Pictures’ “Pet Sematary” remake opened in second with $25 million. It’s a decent start for the Stephen King adaptation, though far from the haul that the last big-screen adaptation of King’s conjured up. “It” opened with $123.4 million in 2017.

Last week’s top film, “Dumbo,” slid to third with $18.2 million.

