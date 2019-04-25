FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares mixed after US stocks retreat from record highs

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed today, with the Shanghai benchmark sharply lower, after U.S. stocks gave back some gains from Tuesday’s rally on Wall Street.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 edged up 0.5%, South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.5%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng sank 0.5%, while the Shanghai Composite plunged 2.3%. Shares were mixed in Southeast Asia and slightly higher in Taiwan.

On Wall Street yesterday, energy stocks led a modest slide as crude oil prices retreated after a three-day rally. Communications companies also helped pull the market lower, offsetting gains in real estate and other sectors. Bond prices rose as traders took a more defensive approach.

Stocks wavered between small gains and losses through much of the day as investors continued to wade through a steady flow of corporate earnings.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.2% to 2,927.25. The benchmark index closed at a record high on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.2% to 26,597.05. The Nasdaq composite lost 0.2% to 8,102.01. It also was coming off a record high close.

ECONOMY-THE DAY AHEAD

Business and economic reports scheduled for today

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Commerce Department releases its March report on durable goods today.

Also, Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, reports this week’s average mortgage rates.

A number of companies release their quarterly reports today.

Comcast, Southwest Airlines and United Parcel Service report earnings before the market opens.

Amazon.com, Ford and Starbucks report after the closing bell.

TESLA-RESULTS

Tesla’s $700M Q1 net loss much larger than expected

UNDATED (AP) —Tesla posted a surprisingly large $702.1 million net loss in the first quarter as sales of its electric cars slumped and demand appeared to be waning.

The company lost $4.10 per share from January through March, when deliveries fell 31 percent from the fourth quarter. Tesla had warned it would lose money after turning two straight quarterly profits last year for the first time in its 15-year history.

Excluding one-time items and stock-based compensation, the company lost $2.90 per share, worse than Wall Street estimates.

Revenue rose almost 40 percent over a year ago to $3.5 billion. But it still fell short of analyst estimates.

The company says it ended the quarter with $2.2 billion in cash, $1.5 billion less than the end of last year. Tesla attributed the cash decline to a $920 million bond payment and an increase in the number of vehicles in transit to customers at the end of the quarter, postponing that revenue.

FACEBOOK-FTC FINE

Possible $5B Facebook fine echoes European tech penalties

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook’s revelation that it could face a $5 billion federal privacy fine is the latest sign of U.S. moves toward tighter regulation of the technology industry, which has enjoyed years of nearly unrestricted growth with little oversight.

Facebook said Wednesday it is planning for a fine between $3 billion and $5 billion and formally set aside $3 billion for the FTC, which is investigating whether the social network violated its users’ privacy. The amount is a contingency against a possible penalty; Facebook noted that the “matter remains unresolved.”

U.S. regulators could be taking a cue from the large penalties their European counterparts have been handing out to U.S. technology giants. Google, for instance, now owes almost $10 billion in European penalties for allegedly uncompetitive behavior. It is appealing those rulings.

FACEBOOK-EARNINGS

Facebook anticipates an FTC privacy fine of up to $5 billion

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook is taking a $3 billion charge as a contingency against a possible fine by the Federal Trade Commission. The agency has been investigating Facebook, but has not announced any findings yet.

The one-time charge slashes Facebook’s first-quarter net income considerably, although revenue grew by 25% in the period. The FTC has been looking into whether Facebook is in violation of a 2011 agreement promising to protect user privacy.

The social network said Wednesday that its net income was 85 cents per share in the January-March period. Revenue grew 26 % to $15.08 billion from a year earlier. Excluding the charge, it earned $1.89 per share.

Analysts polled by FactSet expected earnings of $1.62 per share and revenue of $14.98 billion.

Facebook’s monthly user base grew 8% to 2.38 billion.

FILM-BOX OFFICE-AVENGERS ENDGAME

‘Avengers: Endgame’ poised to topple box-office records

NEW YORK (AP) — By any measure, the release of “Avengers: Endgame” is a movie-theater event unlike any other.

When the 22nd film in Marvel Studios’ saga opens in North American theaters on Thursday night, it will land on more screens than any movie ever has in U.S. and Canadian theaters. And the 4,600 theaters the Walt Disney Co. has lined up may still not even be able to keep up with demand.

Beginning Thursday night, AMC Theatres will stay open 72 hours straight. Some $120 million in presales have already set records on advance ticketing services Fandango and Atom. AMC’s website was crashed by early “Endgame” ticket buyers.

Disney said Wednesday that “Avengers: Endgame” grossed about $107.2 million in China on Wednesday, where it first opened.

MEAT RECALL

Recall: Nearly 57 tons of ground beef for possible E coli

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — The federal government says a meat company in Georgia has recalled tons of ground beef for possible contamination with E. coli bacteria.

The bacteria is an unusual strain that has sickened 156 people in 10 states , hospitalizing 20 of them. Ground beef had been described as the likely source. However, officials say they’re still testing to see whether the recalled beef is related to the outbreak.

A recall notice from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety Inspection Service says K2D Foods is recalling about 56.7 tons of meat. K2D does business as Colorado Premium Foods of Carrollton, Georgia. The meat is in 48-pound boxes labeled “ground beef puck” for institutional use.

NICARAGUA-ECONOMY

Business group: Nicaragua economy in ‘free fall’

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua’s leading business association says the country’s economy is in “free fall” a year after anti-government protests were violently repressed by the government and its supporters.

Guillermo Jacoby, an official of the Superior Council of Private Business, said Wednesday “we thought we were on the precipice, but the latest figures show that we lost our footing and are in free fall.”

Sectors such as tour operators, auto dealers and medical equipment providers have seen their sales off 77.5%, 75% and 53.5%, respectively in the past year.

Protests began in April 2018 against cuts to the social security system, but quickly spread to other grievances against the government of President Daniel Ortega.

According to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, at least 325 people were killed in the government crackdown.

JAPAN-NISSAN-GHOSN

Nissan ex-chair Ghosn’s release on bail approved by court

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese court has approved the release for detained Nissan ex-chair Carlos Ghosn on 500 million yen, or $4.5 million, bail.

Prosecutors can appeal the decision made Thursday by the Tokyo District Court. His lawyers can also push for his release.

Ghosn was arrested in November, released on bail in March but re-arrested in April on new allegations and taken to Tokyo Detention Center.

He has been charged with falsifying financial documents in under-reporting post-retirement compensation and breach of trust in diverting Nissan money and having it shoulder his personal investment losses.

Ghosn says he is innocent.

INVESTMENT SCHEME-CHARGES

Japan father, son win release before US trial in Ponzi case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A father and son from Japan can be freed from federal custody to live with relatives in a rented Las Vegas apartment pending trial on fraud charges in what prosecutors call a $1.5 billion international Ponzi scheme.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Cam Ferenbach acknowledged a federal prosecutor’s argument that former MRI International Inc. executives Junzo Suzuki and his son, Paul Suzuki, had the money to flee the country before trial and could be motivated to avoid trial and the possibility of spending the rest of their lives in prison.

Ferenbach also was told U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement could deport the two men if they’re freed.

But the judge said that wouldn’t make sense after the 70-year-old father and 40-year-old son were extradited from Japan to the U.S. They arrived in custody in Las Vegas last week and pleaded not guilty to charges against them.

WALMART-LAB STORE

AP EXCLUSIVE: At Walmart, using AI to watch the store

LEVITTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Inside one of Walmart’s busiest Neighborhood Market grocery stores, thousands of high-resolution cameras suspended from the ceilings track when products are running low or when produce or meat start to lose their freshness.

The technology is one of several features of a living lab that officially opens inside this store today. Walmart, under increasing pressure from Amazon, envisions using these cameras along with other technology to monitor the store in real time. Walmart hopes to start scaling some of the new technology at other stores in the next six months, with an eye toward lowering costs and thus lower prices. As the shopping experience improves, the retailer expects to see higher sales.

