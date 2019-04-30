FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks mixed after new Wall Street high

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed today after Wall Street hit a new high and Chinese factory activity grew in April but below the previous month’s pace.

Benchmarks in Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney declined while Shanghai advanced. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index moved further into record territory Monday after Commerce Department data indicated the U.S. economy is growing but not too fast.

On Monday, the S&P 500 edged up 0.1% to 2,943.03. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose less than 0.1% to 26,554.39. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.2% to 8,161.85.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs.

FEDERAL RESERVE-MOORE

Sen. Ernst ‘not enthused’ about Fed pick Moore

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst says she’s “not enthused” about supporting Stephen Moore to join the Federal Reserve board.

Ernst and other GOP senators are stopping short of saying they won’t back the conservative commentator, but their comments suggest Senate support for Moore may be shaky.

Moore has written demeaning observations about women, commenting on their clothing and complaining about the suitability of female referees and commentators in basketball. President Donald Trump has suggested Moore for the post but not yet formally nominated him.

Ernst says she isn’t enthusiastic about Moore because of his writings. She says, “I’m a woman, right here folks.”

Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney says he wants Fed nominees to be “economists and not partisan.”

TRUMP-LAWSUIT

Trump sues banks to block House subpoenas for records

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is suing Deutsche Bank and Capital One in an attempt to block congressional subpoenas for his business records.

The lawsuit by Trump, his sons Donald Jr. and Eric and his daughter Ivanka, was filed Monday in federal court in Manhattan. The Trump Organization and the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust are among the other plaintiffs.

Two House committees subpoenaed Deutsche Bank and several other financial institutions earlier this month as part of investigations into Trump’s finances.

The Trumps want a federal judge to declare the subpoenas unlawful and enforceable. The lawsuit also seeks to block the financial institutions from disclosing information and complying with the subpoenas.

The banks did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

BOEING-SHAREHOLDER MEETING

Boeing CEO defends safety record amid 2 deadly crashes

CHICAGO (AP) — The CEO of Boeing defended the company’s safety record and declined to take any more than partial blame for two deadly crashes of its best-selling plane even while saying Monday that the company has nearly finished an update that “will make the airplane even safer.”

Chairman and CEO Dennis Muilenburg took reporters’ questions for the first time since accidents involving the Boeing 737 Max in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people and plunged Boeing into its deepest crisis in years.

Muilenburg said that Boeing followed the same design and certification process it has always used to build safe planes, and he denied that the Max was rushed to market.

OFFSHORE DRILLING BAN

NY Gov. Cuomo signs offshore drilling ban into law

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed into law a new ban on drilling for oil and gas off the New York coast.

The Democrat was joined by musician Billy Joel for a bill signing Monday on Long Island.

Members of the Democrat-led state Legislature passed the ban earlier this year following the Trump administration’s proposal to open up more coastal areas to drilling.

Specifically, the ban would bar state permits for drilling or oil or gas exploration in offshore areas controlled by the state.

That would make it much more difficult for any drilling to occur close to coastal New York, even in waters controlled by the federal government.

Opponents to drilling off the Long Island coast say it would put the local environment, water quality and human health at risk.

TOY ROBOT COMPANY FOLDS

Robotics startup that made cute toy Cozmo shuts down

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A startup that tried to advance the dream of intelligent robots in the home with its toy robot Cozmo is shutting down.

San Francisco-based Anki says it’s laying off its employees on Wednesday after failing to raise enough money to keep the business going.

The company said last year it’s sold more than 1.5 million products, including the car-racing game Overdrive and Cozmo, a playful robotic pet. Anki introduced its newest robot, Vector, last year.

It’s one of several high-profile makers of consumer robots to fold in the past year. Boston-based Jibo shut down less than a year after its squat, talking speaker made the cover of Time Magazine. California-based Mayfield Robotics also last year canceled Kuri, a roving home robot.

News of Anki’s closure was first reported by Recode.

CHEWY IPO

Chewy.com hopes to overcome gnawing Wall Street memories

NEW YORK (AP) — PetSmart’s online pet store Chewy is selling its stock in an initial public offering that may revive memories of the days when its breed of internet retailing seemed like a lost cause.

It marks the latest IPO in a parade of unprofitable technology companies trying to persuade investors that they are mining markets that will eventually turn into money makers.

Chewy, which hasn’t been profitable since it was founded in 2011, stands out from the crowd because of its involvement in online pet sales — a niche that turned into a financial wasteland as hundreds of internet companies imploded after raising billions of dollars during the late 1990s.

Pets.com collapsed nearly 19 years ago with the ignominious distinction of leaving behind a sock puppet as its most valuable asset.

BRITAIN-EARNS-BP

BP first quarter earnings fall amid lower oil prices

LONDON (AP) — Energy producer BP says first quarter earnings fell 9% amid lower oil prices.

The London-based company says underlying replacement cost profit — the industry’s preferred measure of performance because it strips out one-time items and changes in inventory values— fell to $2.36 billion from $2.59 billion in the same period last year. Net income rose 19% to $2.93 billion.

Brent crude, the benchmark for international oil, hit an 18-month low in December and averaged $63.13 a barrel in the first quarter, down 5.5 percent on the year, before picking up more recently.

BP says it cut carbon emissions from operations by 1.7 million tons in 2018. Earlier this year, BP responded to shareholder pressure by announcing that executive compensation would be partly determined by progress in meeting carbon reduction targets.

