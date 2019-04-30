FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks lower in afternoon trading

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks bounced back slightly from their midday lows in afternoon trading on Wall Street, dragged down by big communications companies after Google’s parent company reported a slowdown in revenue growth. Alphabet is one of many huge U.S. companies to report their results this week, giving investors plenty to focus on.

Several stocks are making big moves after issuing quarterly reports.

General Electric jumped 3.9% after reporting earnings and revenue that beat analysts’ forecasts.

Bond prices rose, sending yields lower.

FOXCONN-WISCONSIN

Foxconn CEO meeting at White House, reasons unclear

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group CEO Terry Gou has headed to the White House for a meeting, but it’s unclear why.

Foxconn has committed to building a $10 billion display screen manufacturing facility in Wisconsin that the company says will employ 13,000 people.

The Wisconsin governor’s office says it was not aware of the meeting, nor invited to attend. It has said that Foxconn wants to renegotiate its contract with the state.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

US consumer confidence improves in April

WASHINGTON (AP) — American consumers are feeling more confident this month, though optimism hasn’t fully recovered from a period of roiling markets and slowed hiring early this year.

The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose to 129.2 in April, from 124.2 in March.

The index, covering the month through April 18, measures consumers’ assessment of current economic conditions and their expectations for the next six months. Both rose in April.

Economists pay close attention to the index because consumer spending accounts for about 70 percent of U.S. economic activity.

EMPLOYMENT COSTS

US workers’ compensation rose moderately in 1st quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wages and benefits for U.S. workers rose 0.7% in the first three months of the year, a modest gain that matched the previous quarter’s increase. The data suggests that growth in workers’ compensation has stalled in recent months.

In the first quarter, wages and benefits increased 2.8% compared with a year earlier. That’s down slightly from a 2.9% gain in 2018. Still, workers’ compensation has picked up slowly. Five years ago, quarterly gains were closer to 0.4%.

The job market is very tight, with the unemployment rate near a 50-year low, and there are more open jobs than unemployed workers. That has pushed up wages over time, though the gains aren’t as healthy as they were the last time the jobless rate was this low.

PENDING US HOME SALES

US pending home sales rose 3.8% in March

WASHINGTON (AP) — More Americans signed contracts to purchase homes in March compared to the prior month.

The National Association of Realtors says that its pending home sales index climbed 3.8% to 105.8. Home sales have been recovering as mortgage rates have retreated after the average 30-year rate peaked at just below 5% in November. Still, pending home sales are running 1.2% below their pace a year ago.

The pace of home price growth has also slowed after years of being consistently higher than wage gains, reducing the affordability pressures for would-be buyers.

Pending sales is a measure of home purchases that are usually completed a month or two later.

HOME PRICES

US home prices rose 3% year over year in February

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home prices increased at a slower pace in February, a sign that several years of outsized gains in home values have created affordability challenges in many metro areas.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 3% from a year earlier, down from an annual gain of 3.5% in January.

After the damage from the 2008 financial crisis began to fade, home values started to climb in 2012 and consistently outstripped wage growth. This made it more difficult for would-be buyers to save for a down payment and existing home owners to upgrade to a more expensive property.

Price increases were strongest in the Sunbelt. Last Vegas reported a 9.7% price increase, followed by Phoenix at 6.7% and Tampa with a 5.4%.

OCCIDENTAL-ANADARKO-BUFFETT

Berkshire steps into fight for Anadarko on Occidental’s side

UNDATED (AP) — Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway is financing a bid by Occidental Petroleum for Anadarko, potentially upending Chevron’s $33 billion offer for the energy company.

Anadarko and Chevron signed a merger agreement earlier this month, but Anadarko Petroleum said Monday that it is now considering an offer from Occidental worth about $57 billion in cash and stock. Chevron’s offer would be worth about $50 billion by the same metric, including debt and book value of non-controlling interest.

Berkshire said Tuesday it will invest $10 billion in Occidental. The investment is contingent on Occidental entering into and completing its proposed acquisition of Anadarko.

EARNS-GENERAL MOTORS

Overall sales weakness weighs on GM in 1st quarter

DETROIT (AP) — Americans paid more for some GM vehicles in the first quarter, but overall sales fell and the automaker missed Wall Street’s expectations. GM said it delivered more than 665,000 vehicles in the US and reached the highest average transaction prices for any 1st quarter in its history.

Sales of the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra light-duty trucks rose 20% year from a year ago, priced nearly $5,800 higher than models they replaced.

But overall vehicle sales in the U.S. dropped. And, in the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa region, vehicle sales declined to 947,000, down from 1.1 billion.

GM earned $2.12 billion, or $1.48 per share, or $1.41 when adjusted. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $1.69 per share.

Revenue totaled $34.88 billion, less than Wall Street had expected.

MGM RESORTS-LAYOFFS

MGM Resorts plans to eliminate about 1,000 jobs by June

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas-based casino company MGM Resorts International says it expects to cut about 1,000 jobs by June. The layoffs announced Monday include the 254 jobs the company said last week it would cut as it works to reduce costs and an effort to boost annual earnings by $300 million by 2021.

The company says 35 executives have already taken voluntary retirement as part of the MGM 2020 plan.

The company reported revenue was 12.6% higher during this year’s first quarter than for the same period in 2018 but that its cash flow in Las Vegas dropped by 10%.

MGM Chairman and CEO Jim Murren says the company’s regional properties reported improved performance.

US-FALLING FUND FEES

Going, going, almost gone: Fund fees drop to record low

NEW YORK (AP) — The stock market keeps going higher, but fees to own funds keep going lower.

Investors paid less to own funds last year than ever before: about $48 in expenses for every $10,000 invested, according to a study by fund tracker Morningstar.

That’s half of what they paid in 2000. Last year alone, investors saved a cumulative $5.5 billion thanks to the drop in fees from 2017, the second largest decline on record since 2000.

While the difference of $1, or a few hundredths of a percentage point in expense ratios, may not sound like much, it adds up over the decades that a 401(k) account can grow compounded returns.

