Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

US mortgage rates increased this week with 30-year at 4.17%

April 18, 2019 10:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates increased this week, though they remain lower than a year ago in a positive sign for home sales.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage rose to 4.17% from 4.12% last week and 4.47% a year ago. Average mortgage rates have been trending downward since peaking at nearly 5% in November, helping to increase home sales after a rough 2018.

The average rate this week for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans rose to 3.62% from 3.60%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|26 Mid-Atlantic Marketing Summit DC 2019
4|26 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1984: President Reagan visits China

Get our daily newsletter.