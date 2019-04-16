Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Utility worker has close call when wire sparks fire

April 16, 2019 7:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A utility worker in New Jersey had a close call when a power line that he thought was dead turned out to be very much alive.

Video captured Monday by a Manchester Township police car camera showed the worker pulling the line down and it burst into flames as it touched the wet ground. The worker ran through the flames to safety.

Police say luckily the worker was wearing property safety equipment and no one was injured.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|24 GSA, NTSB, HUD, DHS, FAA, Dept. of...
4|24 Acquisition Modernization & the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines participate in free jump exercise

Today in History

1800: Library of Congress established

Get our daily newsletter.