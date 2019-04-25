VeriSign: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $162.5 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $1.31 per share.

The internet infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $306.4 million in the period.

VeriSign shares have climbed 28 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 17 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $189.64, a rise of 60 percent in the last 12 months.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRSN

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.