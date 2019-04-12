Listen Live Sports

Video: Florida train crashes with SUV; driver hospitalized

April 12, 2019 1:25 pm
 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police have shared surveillance video showing how a woman drove her SUV into the path of a Florida commuter train.

Orlando police Sgt. Eduardo Bernal told news outlets the driver remained hospitalized Thursday in serious but stable condition. The SunRail struck her SUV during rush hour downtown.

Bernal says her timing was “weird,” but police don’t believe she intentionally drove into the train’s path Wednesday.

The video shows her drive under the guardrails as they were coming down, pause at the tracks’ edge, and then drive in front of the oncoming train.

Florida’s Transportation Department says 82 passengers and two employees were on board. Witnesses say a nurse on the train and others rushed to help the woman.

Two train-car collisions happened at the same intersection within hours in December.

