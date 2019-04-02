Listen Live Sports

Walgreens and CVS slip while Delta and UGI Corp. gain

April 2, 2019 4:51 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., down $8.13 to $55.36

The pharmacy operator slashed its 2019 earnings forecast after falling short of second-quarter expectations.

AngioDynamics Inc., down 32 cents to $24.69

The medical device maker’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Senior Housing Properties Trust, down $1.84 to $10.12

The owner of senior living communities is increasing its stake in financially troubled Five Star Senior Living Inc.

UGI Corp., down $4.07 to $51.32

The energy company is spending $2.44 billion for AmeriGas Partners and cut its forecast for the year.

Delta Airlines Inc., up $3.15 to $55.33

The airline raised its profit forecast for the year, surpassing Wall Street expectations.

Ameriprise Financial Inc., up $3.44 to $136.12

The financial services company is selling its auto and home business to American Family Insurance for just over $1 billion.

CVS Health Corp., down $2.06 to $52.13

The pharmacy operator’s key rival Walgreens warned investors that lower drug prices and reimbursement pressure will cut into 2019 results.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., down 24 cents to $20.11

The shopping center operator is selling four of its properties for $130.5 million.

