The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Worker at Texas chemical plant damaged by fire files lawsuit

April 4, 2019 11:05 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — A growing number of lawsuits are springing from the ashes at a Houston-area chemical plant that caught fire this week killing a worker .

Two plant employees filed separate state suits Wednesday against KMCO LLC, claiming the company failed to maintain a safe work environment or give them proper training ahead of the Tuesday fire in Crosby.

Harris County, where the plant is located, also sued the company Wednesday under state environmental laws.

Randy Villaloboz and Arturo Martinez are each seeking more than $1 million in damages. The county asked for unspecified civil penalties.

KMCO said Thursday that two workers remain hospitalized in critical condition after the fire. Authorities haven’t released its cause .

The company said it’s focused on caring for workers and protecting the environment and will address legal claims at the “proper” time and place.

