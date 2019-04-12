Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Worker calmly reveals gas leak in 911 call before blast

April 12, 2019 3:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Emergency calls related to an explosion that leveled a North Carolina building start with a worker calmly telling a dispatcher the crew hit a gas line.

The 911 call released Friday starts with the worker saying: “we have hit a gas service.” The person gives the address for the building that eventually exploded and collapsed. The call is time-stamped about 30 minutes before the explosion happened Wednesday.

The Durham Police Department has said that a contractor boring along a sidewalk hit the gas line and caused the leak. It’s not clear what made the gas ignite.

Neither the worker’s nor the contractor’s name is clear from the emergency call.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

One person was killed and 25 injured in the blast.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.