10 Things to Know for Today

1. CHINA RETALIATES IN TRADE DISPUTE WITH US

Beijing says it will raise tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods including batteries, spinach and coffee, starting on June 1.

2. SCREEN LEGEND DORIS SAY DIES AT AGE 97

Day was a honey-voiced singer and actress whose film dramas, musicals and innocent sex comedies made her a top star in the 1950s and ’60s.

3. TENSIONS RATCHET UP IN PERSIAN GULF

Saudi Arabia says the damage to two of its oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates was a “criminal act.” Iran warns of “adventurism by foreigners” to undermine the region’s stability and security.

4. IS MILITANTS IN IRAQ STRIKE FROM HIDING

The extremist group keeps residents around northern Iraq in fear even after the defeat of the “caliphate,” hiding in the mountains and emerging at night to kill and intimidate, the AP learns.

5. SWEDEN TO REOPEN RAPE CASE AGAINST ASSANGE

Prosecutors also say they will seek the WikiLeaks founder’s extradition after he serves his 50-week prison term in Britain for jumping bail.

6. ‘IT’S NOT LIKE COOKIES ON A BROWSER’

San Francisco is on track to become the first U.S. city to ban facial recognition by police and other city agencies as the technology creeps into daily life.

7. WHERE VIOLENCE, POVERTY REIGN

In San Pedro Sula, Honduras, caravans of migrants have formed in recent months to head north into Mexico and on toward the U.S.

8. 2020 A DISTRICT-BY-DISTRICT FIGHT

Republicans are hunting for the right candidates — women and minorities in many cases — to help them recapture the House.

9. MIDTERM ELECTIONS UNDERWAY IN PHILIPPINES

The ballot highlights a showdown between Duterte’s allies and an opposition fighting for checks and balances under a president they regard as a looming dictator.

10. AMAZON RACING TO DELIVER PACKAGES FASTER

And to do that, the company is turning to its employees with a proposition: Quit your job and we’ll help you start a business delivering Amazon packages.

