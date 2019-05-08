Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

8 people trapped in flooded mine in China’s northeast

May 17, 2019 4:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities say eight people remain trapped Friday in a flooded iron mine in the country’s northeast.

The accident comes a day after 10 people were killed when a building being refurbished in the financial hub of Shanghai collapsed. Both incidents underscore continuing problems with occupational safety despite a government drive to improve standards.

The mine accident took place in Heilongjiang province’s Cuihongshan at around 3 a.m. Friday. Of those working in the mine at the time of the flood, 35 escaped over the course of the day.

Mine floods often occur when workers breach adjoining shafts, galleries or drifts that had previously been flooded.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

China has suffered a spate of industrial accidents in recent months. In March, 78 people were killed in a blast at a chemical plant in the eastern city of Yancheng.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10s from the Idaho National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing release flares

Today in History

1906: US and Mexico sign treaty for distribution of Rio Grande waters

Get our daily newsletter.