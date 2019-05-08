Listen Live Sports

8 taken to hospitals after fumes on aircraft in Las Vegas

May 8, 2019 5:18 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials say eight people were taken to hospitals after a Spirit Airlines flight returned to a Las Vegas airport gate because of fumes or an odor in the cabin. The plane had not taken off.

Airline spokesman Derek Dombrowski says 174 passengers and seven crew members aboard Spirit flight 170 returned a little before 9 a.m. Wednesday to a terminal at McCarran International Airport.

The plane had been set to take off for Minneapolis.

Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews says paramedics checked 15 people.

She says one passenger, six aircraft crew members and one medical responder went to hospitals.

Dombrowski says the medic’s health issue was not believed to be related to the smell aboard the Airbus A321 aircraft, which he said resembled oil.

Dombrowski acknowledged a Spirit flight from Las Vegas to Tampa, Florida, diverted Sunday to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. He says it was because of a sick passenger.

