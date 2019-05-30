Listen Live Sports

ACLU: JPMorgan Chase settles paternal leave class action

May 30, 2019 11:21 am
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A civil rights group says JPMorgan Chase has agreed to pay $5 million to settle a class-action lawsuit filed by male employees who say they were denied additional paid parental leave between 2011 and 2017.

The settlement was announced Thursday by the American Civil Liberties Union and the national law firm Outten & Golden.

Chase employee Derek Rotondo filed an equal opportunity claim in 2017 when he tried to get 14 additional paid weeks after his son was born. He was told by Chase that while mothers are eligible for 16 weeks as primary caregivers, non-primary caregivers were only eligible for two weeks.

Chase adopted a gender neutral policy after Rotondo made his claim.

A Chase spokesman welcomed the agreement and thanked Rotondo for raising the issue.

