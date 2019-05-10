Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Airline gives superjumbo tours after 2nd Hawaii test flight

May 10, 2019 10:53 am
 
1 min read
Share       

HONOLULU (AP) — All Nippon Airways gave VIP tours of the world’s largest wide-body airplane following the arrival of a second successful test flight in Hawaii, officials said.

The Japanese airline landed its A380 “Flying Honu” at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Wednesday, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Wednesday.

Democratic Gov. David Ige and others toured the double-decker aircraft and the airline’s two $5 million lounges.

The lounges will include a first-class area that seats 70 and a second area for up to 300 other passengers willing to pay a $40 fee, which will become the state’s largest passenger lounge.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The state contributed $13 million to airport improvements to ensure the A380 service started in Honolulu, Ige said.

Honolulu became the 11th city airport in the U.S. equipped for the wide-body aircraft and by 2020 All Nippon’s A380 service is expected to bring an additional $285 million in economic impact and up to $30 million in tax revenue to the state, Ige said.

The airplane painted to resemble Honu, Hawaii’s green sea turtle, will seat about 520 passengers. The test flight was another step toward the carrier’s 2020 goal of doubling its available seats for travel between Honolulu to Tokyo.

The carrier plans to add wide-body aircraft service four times weekly beginning May 24. The carrier also anticipates adding a second A380 to the Hawaii market in July and a third in 2020, officials said.

___

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.