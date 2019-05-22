Listen Live Sports

Amazon rejects facial recognition, climate change proposals

May 22, 2019 5:07 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Wednesday that shareholders voted against proposals related to climate change and facial recognition technology despite pressure from civil rights groups, activist investors and its own employees.

The two proposals on facial recognition asked Amazon to stop selling its technology to government agencies, citing privacy concerns that could ultimately hurt Amazon’s reputation. Earlier this month, San Francisco banned the use of facial recognition software by police and other city departments.

The climate change proposal, backed by more than 7,600 Amazon employees, pushed the company to describe how it’s curbing its use of fossil fuels. After the shareholding meeting in Seattle, the employees said that they plan to continue to put pressure on Amazon to do more to combat climate change. They said they would file the same proposal next year.

