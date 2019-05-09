Listen Live Sports

Amazon to make sure school supplies don’t have lead, cadmium

May 9, 2019 8:38 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon has agreed to make sure school supplies and children’s jewelry sold on its website do not contain excessive levels of lead or cadmium.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said an investigation found dozens of items that tested above legal levels for the dangerous metals.

Some pencil pouches had parts containing 80 times the legal limit for lead and about 30 times the limit for cadmium.

When officials presented their findings, Amazon notified customers around the country and issued more than $200,000 in refunds.

In a settlement filed in state court Thursday, Amazon said it will require sellers of school supplies and children’s jewelry to submit lab results certifying that the products are safe. That includes third-party sellers who use Amazon Marketplace.

Amazon also agreed to pay the Attorney General’s Office $700,000.

