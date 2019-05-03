Listen Live Sports

American expands at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport

May 3, 2019 3:45 pm
 
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines is expanding at its most profitable airport, opening 15 new gates at Dallas-Fort Worth International.

American said the gates that opened Friday in Terminal E will let it add more than 100 daily flights on its American Eagle affiliate.

By early June, Fort Worth-based American plans to operate more than 900 daily flights from DFW, up from 800 last summer. It is adding 23 new destinations and increasing flights to existing ones.

The move is freeing up room for six gates for larger American Airlines planes at Terminal B.

Company President Robert Isom said last week that DFW will account for most of American’s growth this year.

Isom says early bookings and revenue for the new flights are higher than American’s systemwide average.

