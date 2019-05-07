Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Anadarko now favors Occidental offer over Chevron deal

May 7, 2019 9:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — Anadarko says it plans to end its $33 billion takeover deal with Chevron in favor of a revised bid by Occidental.

Occidental’s offer is worth about $57 billion in cash and stock, including debt and book value of non-controlling interest. Chevron’s offer would be worth about $50 billion by the same metric. Last month Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway said it would put up $10 billion in financing for Occidental.

Anadarko said its board determined Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s offer was superior. Under its deal, Chevron has until Friday to make a revised proposal or a new offer.

Anadarko Petroleum Corp. will have to pay a $1 billion fee if it ends the deal with Chevron Corp.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Shares of Anadarko edged higher before the market open on Tuesday. Chevron’s stock declined slightly.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.