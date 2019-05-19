Listen Live Sports

Average US price of gas drops 3 cents per gallon to $2.93

May 19, 2019 1:28 pm
 
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell 3 cents a gallon (3.8 liters) over the past two weeks, to $2.93.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that it’s the first price drop at the pump in four months.

Lundberg says the price is 6 cents lower than it was one year ago.

The highest average price in the nation is $4.08 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The lowest average is $2.35 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel fell a penny over the past two weeks, to $3.16.

