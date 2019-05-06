Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Axiata, Telenor in merger talks to create telecoms giant

May 6, 2019 5:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s Axiata Group Berhad says it is in talks with Norway’s Telenor ASA to merge their Asian operations to create one of the world’s top telecommunications giants with some 300 million customers in nine countries.

Axiata said in a statement Monday that Telenor is expected to hold a 56.5 percent stake and Axiata 43.5 percent in the proposed “merger of equals.”

Both companies operate in Malaysia, Thailand, Myanmar, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Axiata also has a presence in India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Cambodia and Indonesia. It says its Bangladesh operation would be excluded.

Annual sales for the merged company are estimated at $12 billion, with earnings of over $4.8 billion.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Axiata said the merged company could potentially be one of the world’s top five mobile infrastructure players.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.