Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week:
All times are Eastern.
TUESDAY, May 21
WASHINGTON — National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for April, 10 a.m.
Home Depot Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.
WEDNESDAY, May 22
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve releases minutes from April interest-rate meeting.
Target Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.
THURSDAY, May 23
WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.; Commerce Department releases new home sales for April, 10 a.m.
FRIDAY, May 24
WASHINGTON —Commerce Department releases durable goods for April, 8:30 a.m.
