Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week:

All times are Eastern.

TUESDAY, May 21

WASHINGTON — National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for April, 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Home Depot Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

WEDNESDAY, May 22

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve releases minutes from April interest-rate meeting.

Target Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

THURSDAY, May 23

WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.; Commerce Department releases new home sales for April, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY, May 24

WASHINGTON —Commerce Department releases durable goods for April, 8:30 a.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.