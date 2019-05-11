Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Busy Texas waterway remains partially closed after collision

May 11, 2019 1:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BAYPORT, Texas (AP) — A busy commercial waterway near Houston remains partially closed following a collision involving four vessels that caused a toxic gasoline product to leak into the water.

Authorities said at a news conference Saturday that the hull of a 755-foot (230-meter) tanker punctured storage tanks on a tug boat that was pushing two barges along the Houston Ship Channel.

One barge capsized Friday. The other was damaged.

The Coast Guard hasn’t revealed the cause of the collision. It’s trying to determine how much reformate leaked into the channel. The gas product is colorless, flammable and toxic to touch, inhale or ingest.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The National Weather Service has warned that people living nearby may be able to smell gasoline fumes.

The Houston Chronicle reports the closure halted 29 inbound ships and 17 outbound.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|17 Industry Briefing on Army Intellectual...
5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.