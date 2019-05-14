Listen Live Sports

Cel-Sci: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

May 14, 2019
 
VIENNA, Va. (AP) _ Cel-Sci Corp. (CVM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Vienna, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 19 cents per share.

The cancer immunotherapy company posted revenue of $150,800 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $151,000.

Cel-Sci shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $7.50, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVM

