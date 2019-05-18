Listen Live Sports

Chemical plant fire prompts warnings, bridge, road closures

May 18, 2019 1:29 pm
 
KEARNY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a fire at a chemical plant in New Jersey has been brought under control, but road and bridge closures remained in effect and local residents were urged to remain indoors because of potential danger from fumes.

Kearny fire officials said the blaze at the Alden Leads chlorine plant in Hudson County was reported Friday night and burned into Saturday. No injuries were immediately reported.

The blaze prompted closure of the Pulaski Skyway, a bridge-causeway between Newark and Jersey City, and emergency responders helped motorists stranded on the bridge. Local roads around the plant were also closed.

The plant makes chlorine tablets that are used in swimming pools. Kearny Fire Chief Steve Dyl told WABC-TV that the fire constantly reignited, hampering efforts to extinguish it.

