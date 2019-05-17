Listen Live Sports

Deere, 3M, Pinterest slip while Cray soars on buyout

May 17, 2019 4:39 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Deere & Co., down $11.17 to $134.82

The farm equipment maker’s quarterly profit missed expectations amid weakness in the agriculture sector.

Cray Inc., up $6.71 to $36.52

The supercomputer maker is being bought by Hewlett Packard Enterprise for $1.3 billion.

Skyworks Solutions Inc., down $3.58 to $70.41

The U.S. crackdown on Huawei Technologies hit companies that supply the Chinese telecom company.

3M Co., down $2.72 to $169.09

Trade tensions between U.S. and China hit stocks of large U.S. manufacturers.

Applied Materials Inc., up $1.04 to $42.70

The maker of equipment for making semiconductor chips posted better-than-expected second quarter profit.

Tesla Inc., down $17.30 to $211.03

Reports say CEO Elon Musk will scrutinize costs as the electric vehicle maker seeks to save money.

Nvidia Corp., up $3.66 to $156.53

The maker of video game graphics chips reported better than expected first quarter profit.

Pinterest Inc., down $4.16 to $26.70

The company that operates a digital pinboard and shopping tool reported a larger loss for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

