Detroit News names Gary Miles editor and publisher

May 10, 2019 3:18 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit News has named managing editor Gary Miles the newspaper’s new editor and publisher.

The 55-year-old Miles succeeds Jonathan Wolman, who died April 15 due to complications from pancreatic cancer.

Miles had been managing editor since 2013. He was hired at the News in 2000 and later promoted to metro editor and deputy managing editor. He previously worked at newspapers in New Jersey, Port Huron and Lansing.

He said Friday in a statement the newspaper will “keep giving Metro Detroit and all of Michigan a news report that’s honest, accurate, fair and compelling.”

Wolman had been editor and publisher since 2007. He spent nearly 31 years with The Associated Press, starting in 1973 as a reporter in Madison, Wisconsin. He rose to serve as Washington bureau chief, managing editor and executive editor.

