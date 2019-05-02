Discovery: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) _ Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCK) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $384 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 87 cents per share.

The operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet posted revenue of $2.71 billion in the period.

Discovery shares have risen 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 28% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DISCK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DISCK

