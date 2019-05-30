Listen Live Sports

Dollar Tree: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

May 30, 2019 7:39 am
 
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) _ Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $267.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chesapeake, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.12. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.14 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $5.81 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.79 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, Dollar Tree said it expects revenue in the range of $5.66 billion to $5.76 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $5.73 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $4.77 to $5.07 per share, with revenue ranging from $23.51 billion to $23.83 billion.

Dollar Tree shares have increased 5.5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed 11%. The stock has risen slightly in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLTR

