Dominion Energy: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Dominion Energy Inc. (D) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of $680 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.10 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $3.86 billion in the period.

Dominion Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.05 to $4.40 per share.

Dominion Energy shares have increased nearly 8% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 16%. The stock has risen 16% in the last 12 months.

