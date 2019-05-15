Listen Live Sports

Downfall: Defunct steelmaker’s global HQ to be imploded

May 15, 2019 12:58 pm
 
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — The 21-story global headquarters of what used to be America’s No. 2 steelmaker is coming down.

Martin Tower in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, is set to be imploded Sunday.

A showpiece for Bethlehem Steel when it opened in 1972, Martin Tower stood vacant for a dozen years after the steelmaker went out of business. The tower’s current owners spent years trying to redevelop it, but concluded it made more sense to knock the building down and start over. Plans call for a $200 million development that includes medical offices, stores and apartments.

Bethlehem Steel was an industrial titan that armed the U.S. military, forged steel for the Golden Gate Bridge and helped shape skylines across the country. It shuttered in 2003.

