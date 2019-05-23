Listen Live Sports

Dressbarn expects to have all its stores shut by end of 2019

May 23, 2019 8:44 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Dressbarn says it expects to have all its 650 stores closed by the end of this year.

The women’s clothing chain announced earlier this week that it was shutting all its stores but hadn’t given a timeline for the closures until Thursday.

Dressbarn’s owner, Ascena Retail Group Inc., has said it wants to focus on its other brands, such as Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant. An executive said Dressbarn wasn’t profitable enough.

Ascena said in a regulatory filing that that it couldn’t yet determine how much Dressbarn’s closure would cost the Mahwah, New Jersey-based company.

Dressbarn, which has been selling women’s clothing for nearly 60 years, employs about 6,800 people.

___

This story has been corrected to read that all of Dressbarn’s stores will be closed by the end of this year, not in the first half of 2020.

