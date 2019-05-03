Listen Live Sports

Employee shuttle bus crashes at Newark airport; 12 injured

May 3, 2019 7:21 am
 
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — An employee shuttle bus has crashed at Newark Liberty International Airport, injuring more than a dozen people.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the airport, says the accident happened about 5:30 a.m. Friday on a ramp leading to Terminal B. Officials say the bus hit a concrete divider, causing front-end damage to the vehicle.

None of the injuries is considered life-threatening. But further details were not immediately released.

The crash shut down one of the terminal’s three levels, causing traffic to be diverted. But no major traffic delays were being reported at the airport.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

