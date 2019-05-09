Enviva Partners: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Enviva Partners LP (EVA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.9 million in its first quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 39 cents per share.

The master limited partnership posted revenue of $158.4 million in the period.

Enviva Partners shares have increased 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 15% in the last 12 months.

