Enviva Partners: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

May 9, 2019 5:03 am
 
< a min read
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Enviva Partners LP (EVA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.9 million in its first quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 39 cents per share.

The master limited partnership posted revenue of $158.4 million in the period.

Enviva Partners shares have increased 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 15% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVA

