EPlus: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ EPlus Inc. (PLUS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $15.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.12. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.03 per share.

The computer products reseller posted revenue of $325.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $63.2 million, or $4.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.37 billion.

EPlus shares have climbed 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $92.48, an increase of 2% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLUS

