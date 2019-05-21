Listen Live Sports

Ex-Virginia airport head arrested on federal finance charges

May 21, 2019 8:05 am
 
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man who previously headed the Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport has been indicted on charges related to the airport’s loan to a defunct airline.

News outlets report Ken Spirito was arrested Monday on charges including money laundering. An indictment unsealed that day says he worked to hide that public funds were being used to finance People Express Airlines in 2014.

The Daily Press reports the loan was made that year and later repaid in full with public funds. The indictment says Spirito misappropriated a total of $5.2 million in airport and economic development grants and other cash.

Unrelated to that airline and loan, Spirito was fired in 2017 over allegations that he misused public funds. He was conditionally released from custody. He’s set to appear in court next month.

Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.com/

