Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Fiat Chrysler completes sale of components maker

May 2, 2019 10:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MILAN (AP) — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says it has completed the sale of components maker Magneti Marelli to Japanese supplier Calsonic Kansei, allowing a special dividend to shareholders for the first time in a decade.

The Italian-American carmaker said Thursday that the deal delivered 5.8 billion euros ($6.5 billion) to the balance sheet. The Fiat board also approved an extraordinary cash dividend of 1.3 euros per share, for a total payout of some 2 billion euros.

FCA CEO Mike Manley said the sale “recognizes the full strategic value of Magneti Marelli, improving our financial position, delivering value to our shareholders and allowing us to enhance our focus on our core product portfolio.”

Magneti Marelli would remain a key supplier for the automaker.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|7 AIAA DEFENSE Forum
5|8 16th Annual DoD/VA & Government HIT...
5|8 Agile in Government
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

POMPOC participants jump from a black hawk in Georgia

Today in History

1914: Woodrow Wilson proclaims the first Mother’s Day holiday

Get our daily newsletter.