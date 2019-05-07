Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Former southwest Missouri mail carrier admits stealing mail

May 7, 2019 2:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A former mail carrier in southwest Missouri has admitted to stealing money from the mail.

Federal prosecutors say 33-year-old Brandon Holt pleaded guilty Monday to mail theft by an employee, which is a felony.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Holt was a mail carrier in Greene and Christian counties from 2014 to 2017.

According to his plea agreement, Holt chose envelopes from outgoing mail that looked like greeting cards and stole the cash inside.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

During its investigation, the U.S. Postal Service gave Holt “test pieces” of mail to deliver, which he stole. Investigators also went through Holt’s trash.

Prosecutors say about 20 victims reported losses totaling $562. Holt will be required to pay that amount in restitution.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Air Crewman lowered from a Sea Hawk helicopter

Today in History

1846: President James K. Polk declares war on Mexico

Get our daily newsletter.