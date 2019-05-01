Listen Live Sports

Gladstone Capital: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gladstone Capital Corp. (GLAD) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $9.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 21 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $12.5 million in the period.

Gladstone Capital shares have risen 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $9.46, a rise of slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLAD

