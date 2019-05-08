Listen Live Sports

GTT Communications: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

May 8, 2019 8:08 am
 
MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $27.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 29 cents per share.

The telecommunications services provider posted revenue of $450.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $456.5 million.

GTT Communications shares have increased 70% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 23% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GTT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GTT

