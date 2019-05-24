Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Health care CEOs again lead the way in pay

May 24, 2019 11:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

The highest pay packages go to CEOs at health care companies. For the third time in four years, chief executives in the health care field led the S&P 500 in terms of total compensation. The typical CEO in the industry made $16.1 million last year, which means half earned more than that, and half made less.

A look at the top and bottom-paid CEOs last year, by industry, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm:

1. Health care, median compensation of $16.1 million, up from $14.7 million a year earlier.

2. Basic materials (includes energy), $12.8 million, up from $12.5 million.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

3. Services (includes retailers), $12.4 million, up from $11 million.

4. Industrial goods, $11.7 million, up from $11.5 million.

5. Financial, $11.4 million, up from $9.7 million.

6. Technology, $11.1 million, up from $10.1 million.

7. Consumer goods, $10.6 million, up from $9.4 million.

8. Utilities, $9.7 million, up from $9 million.

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol

Today in History

1941: FDR proclaims emergency in response to Nazi threats

Get our daily newsletter.