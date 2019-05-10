Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Hershey Company to expand Virginia operation

May 10, 2019 5:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Hershey Company has picked Virginia for a major expansion of its manufacturing operation.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday that the candy maker plans a $104 million expansion at its facility in Augusta County. The expanded facility will manufacture a type of fudge and peanut cream.

The new project is expected to create 65 new jobs.

Northam approved a $1 million in state grants for the project.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Hershey brands include Reese’s, Kit Kat and Jolly Rancher.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.