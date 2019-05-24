Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

May 24, 2019 5:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Friday after modest gains erased some of the market’s steep losses from a day earlier.

The market ended a turbulent week of trading with its third straight weekly loss as investors continue to fret over the prospect of a prolonged trade war between the U.S. and China. U.S. stock markets will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 3.82 points, or 0.1%, to 2,826.06.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 95.22 points, or 0.4%, to 25,585.69.

The Nasdaq composite added 8.72 points, or 0.1%, to 7,637.01.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks climbed 12.73 points, or 0.9%, to 1,514.11.

For the week:

The S&P 500 dropped 33.47 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow fell 178.31 points, or 0.7%.

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

The Nasdaq lost 179.28 points, or 2.3%.

The Russell 2000 gave up 21.65 points, or 1.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 319.21 points, or 12.7%.

The Dow is up 2,258.23 points, or 9.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,001.73 points, or 15.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 165.55 points, or 12.3%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol

Today in History

1926: U.S. Customs Court created

Get our daily newsletter.