How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

May 23, 2019 5:05 pm
 
Stocks slumped on Wall Street Thursday, handing the market its second straight loss, as investors worried about an apparent stalemate in trade talks between the U.S. and China.

Trade-sensitive technology stocks led the market slide. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slid to its lowest level in more than a year as traders sought safety in the bond market.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index fell 34.03 points, or 1.2%, to 2,822.24.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 286.14 points, or 1.1%, to 25,490.47.

The Nasdaq composite dropped 122.56 points, or 1.6%, to 7,628.28.

The Russell 200 index of small company stocks gave up 30.25 points, or 2%, to 1,501.38.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 37.29 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is down 273.53 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 188 points, or 2.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 34.38 points, or 2.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 315.39 points, or 12.5%.

The Dow is up 2,163.01 points, or 9.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 993.01 points, or 15%.

The Russell 2000 is up 152.82 points, or 11.3%.

