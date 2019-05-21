Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

May 21, 2019 4:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Tuesday after the U.S. government temporarily postponed proposed restrictions on technology sales to Chinese companies.

The news boosted chipmakers and other technology sector stocks, which took steep losses a day earlier when the Trump administration announced the restrictions. Health care, financial and industrial stocks helped power the rally, which snapped the market’s two-day losing streak.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index rose 24.13 points, or 0.9%, to 2,864.36.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 197.43 points, or 0.8%, to 25,877.33.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 83.35 points, or 1.1%, to 7,785.72.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks picked up 20.28 points, or 1.3%, to 1,545.25.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 4.83 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is up 113.33 points, or 0.4%.

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

The Nasdaq is down 30.56 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 9.48 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 357.51 points, or 14.3%.

The Dow is up 2,549.87 points, or 10.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,150.45 points, or 17.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 196.69 points, or 14.6%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.