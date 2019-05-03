Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

How the major US stock indexes fared Friday

May 3, 2019 5:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Stocks closed broadly higher on Friday, erasing most of the market’s losses for the week and driving the S&P 500 index to its second straight weekly gain.

The rally powered the Nasdaq to an all-time high for the second time this week. The S&P 500 finished just shy of the record high close it reached on Tuesday. Technology and consumer-focused companies did the most to pull the market higher as traders welcomed a strong report on hiring.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index gained 28.12 points, or 1%, to 2,945.64.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 197.16 points, or 0.7%, to 26,504.95.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 127.22 points, or 1.6%, to 8,164.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks added 31.37 points, or 2%, to 1,614.02.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 5.76 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow fell 38.38 points, or 0.1%.

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

The Nasdaq gained 17.60 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 added 22.21 points, or 1.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 438.79 points, or 17.5%.

The Dow is up 3,177.49 points, or 13.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,528.72 points, or 23%.

The Russell 2000 is up 265.46 points, or 19.7%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|8 The Green Book Compliance Training...
5|10 Dwight D. Eisenhower Award Dinner
5|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.