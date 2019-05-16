Listen Live Sports

Iowa-based testing company outsourcing jobs to Colorado firm

May 16, 2019 8:19 am
 
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa City-based testing company ACT intends to outsource more than 100 jobs to a Colorado company.

ACT says 115 full-time positions and 40 temporary positions will be eliminated locally. The transition of the work to Startek will begin Aug. 1 and be finished in November. Startek is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

ACT says Startek can provide “a level of service that is no longer possible for a nonspecialized company” such as ACT.

ACT also says employees who do not find other positions with the company will receive severance packages.

